A woman was arrested in connection with a hate-based attack on two Muslim women in Melbourne’s north, Australian police have said.

Law enforcement authorities in Victoria State confirmed on Wednesday that the 31-year-old attacker was taken into custody over the assault in the Melbourne suburb of Pacific Epping last Thursday.

Two victims, a 30-year-old pregnant woman from Lalor and a 26-year-old from Wollert, were targeted while wearing hijabs.

The woman faces charges of intentionally and recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault, and aggravated assault.

Authorities say the assaults, which left the victims with sustained injuries, appear to have been motivated by Islamophobia.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for discriminatory, racist, or hate-based behaviour, and such activity will not be tolerated,” a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

She also added that they are investigating a report of online threats being made against one of the victims.

'Reprehensible'

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday condemned a "reprehensible" assault on two Muslim women, rejecting criticism that Islamophobia was treated less seriously than anti-Semitism.

The country's Muslim community, joined by Test cricketer Usman Khawaja, have pointed to the February 13 incident in Melbourne as an example of the insufficient government response to threats against Muslims.

Asked if the government would have reacted more swiftly if the incident had been anti-Semitic, Albanese told journalists that an attack on anyone because of their faith was "reprehensible".

"I take all attacks on people on the basis of their faith seriously, and they should all face the full force of the law."

Albanese faced criticism earlier this week for not condemning the attack sooner.