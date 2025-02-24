[NOTE: The Quiet Epidemic available until March 24, 2025.]

Interview with Lindsay Keys & Winslow Crane-Murdoch, Co-Directors of “The Quiet Epidemic”

What inspired you to tell this story, and how did you first come across the subject of Lyme disease?

As two young filmmakers, we never expected to spend a decade on the frontlines of a controversial epidemic like Lyme disease. In our early 20s, our health had deteriorated from what was eventually diagnosed as chronic Lyme disease. We were both forced to move home with our families in upstate New York, crossed paths at a local doctor's office, and started filming The Quiet Epidemic. We quickly realized we were far from alone in our experience. We met countless patients, journalists, doctors, scientists and lawyers who had been fighting for progress for decades. Everyone was asking the same question: why is chronic Lyme disease a controversial illness? In the United States, Lyme disease impacts more people each year than HIV and breast cancer combined, yet people around the world struggle to get a proper diagnosis and treatment—and drain their finances to afford out-of-pocket medical costs. Through The Quiet Epidemic, we wanted to let people know what is at stake—before they or someone they love becomes ill.

What surprised you the most about the resistance to acknowledging chronic Lyme disease?

We were surprised to find a decades-long, international body of peer-reviewed scientific literature demonstrating persistence of the Lyme disease bacteria—meaning, it can survive antibiotic treatment. Persistence of the disease has been shown in mice, dogs, horses and even in non-human primates, yet these studies are not accepted as evidence of the existence of chronic Lyme disease. It was also surprising to see how few clinical treatment trials have been conducted, the quality of those trials, and that no clinical trials have addressed overlapping tick-borne diseases—which may explain what's keeping some patients chronically ill. Rather than acknowledging the limitations of their current understanding, some researchers claim that chronic Lyme disease simply doesn't exist, without further inquiry.

What do you hope audiences take away from The Quiet Epidemic, especially those who may not have prior knowledge of Lyme disease?

Our hope is that after watching The Quiet Epidemic, people recognize that Lyme disease is a complex illness that impacts everyone differently and can lead to life-altering illness, and even death. Most people—including doctors—are not properly informed about the pitfalls of the medical system's current approach to diagnosis and treatment. Receiving a negative test result does not mean someone does not have Lyme disease. Beyond that, ticks can carry any combination of nearly 20 pathogens, all of which require different testing and treatment. Lyme disease is so prevalent and has been around for decades, so most people assume that if they're personally impacted, it's a simple path to diagnosis and treatment. For some people that's the case, but for many people it's not.

Have you seen any shifts in public perception or policy since the film release?

Since the film was released, we have heard from people around the world about the impact the film has had on their families, their local communities, and even medical professionals. The Quiet Epidemic screened at leading medical schools, where audiences were left baffled—questioning why they were not taught about the science demonstrating persistence. On a personal level, many chronic Lyme patients have been told they're faking it or imagining their illness and are not believed, and in some cases abandoned by their loved ones. We've heard that the film is validating those patients and helping them mend their relationships and support systems. The film has also been used as a reference in various legal cases, and we had a screening at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center last fall, hosted by Senator Richard Blumenthal and with bipartisan support. Our hope is The Quiet Epidemic will continue to create ripples of change and reach those who need it, and that advocates will continue to use it as a tool to fight for research funding increases and insurance coverage.

