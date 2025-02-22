A significant international panel titled A Fairer World is Possible began in London, bringing together a diverse group of experts, policymakers, and advocates to discuss pressing global issues.

The event is taking place at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, located across the UK Parliament on Saturday.

The opening speech was delivered by Fahrettin Altun, Head of the Turkish Communications Directorate, setting the stage for a day of insightful discussions on human rights, justice, and media ethics.

The panel has attracted a distinguished lineup of speakers, including US Middle East Project President Daniel Levy, renowned Jewish historian Avi Shlaim, former South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, and Turkish actor Sinan Albayrak.

In his opening remarks, Türkiye’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Osman Koray Ertas, urged the global community to take decisive actions in addressing the failures of the post-World War II international system.

He highlighted the challenges facing the current international system, noting that the structures established after the war are struggling to address today’s pressing issues.

“The international order established after World War II is now being tested, ironically, by the very actor that designed it,” he remarked, underscoring the ongoing failures of political and economic institutions to ensure justice, stability, and security.

Ertas pointed to the world’s sluggish response to the Covid-19 pandemic as a glaring example of this systemic dysfunction. “One of the greatest crises in modern history put millions of lives at stake, yet it took the UN Security Council 100 days to adopt a resolution,” he said, calling it a reflection of the broader inefficiencies within global governance.

He also criticised the selective nature of global humanitarian responses, drawing a stark contrast between the international reaction to the crisis in Ukraine and the ongoing tragedy in Palestine.

“Even the global outcry over humanitarian suffering is selective. We don’t hear much about the humanitarian carnage in Sudan, Somalia, or Myanmar,” Ertas stated.

He condemned proposals for the further displacement of Palestinians, calling it an escalation of an already devastating crisis. “Türkiye will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters,” he affirmed.

'World is bigger than five'

Türkiye's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun addressed the participants via video message, stating that as the Directorate of Communications, they believe in the possibility of a world order based on the principles of justice, inclusivity, and equality and that they are resolutely advocating for this vision.

Highlighting that the world is currently at a critical crossroads in addressing global issues affecting humanity, Altun pointed out that the principle of multilateralism is losing ground and that the capacity of international organisations to provide effective solutions to these problems is increasingly being questioned.

He stated that the UN's lack of legitimacy and inclusivity has weakened its fundamental mission of ensuring peace and security.

"In this context, our President, Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement, 'The world is bigger than five,' is a powerful call emphasising the need for the international system to be rebuilt on the foundation of justice. Our president’s approach significantly contributes to raising international awareness about the necessity of reforming the United Nations to make it more inclusive, transparent, and accountable," Altun remarked.

'Inclusive international system'

Emphasising that the panels are designed to foster discussions among different perspectives and to develop a multidimensional approach to the subject, Altun said: "Additionally, we are laying the foundation for establishing and maintaining stronger dialogue among states, civil society organisations, the media, and think tanks."

Altun expressed his belief that these events will not only help convey Türkiye's call for reform to the international public but will also serve as an opportunity to develop a shared vision and collective intelligence for constructing a more just world order.

Criticising Western governments

Renowned Jewish historian Avi Shlaim delivered a powerful speech at the panel in London, calling attention to Britain's historical role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and criticising Western governments for their unwavering support of Israel.

Speaking at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Shlaim stated: "The Israeli-Palestinian conflict was made in Britain, and yet no British government has ever acknowledged its historic responsibility for the tragedy of the Palestinians."

He highlighted the Nakba of 1948, when approximately 750,000 Palestinians were displaced, and emphasised that this catastrophe was not a singular event but an ongoing process of occupation and dispossession.

Shlaim condemned Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territories, labeling it "the most prolonged and brutal military occupation in modern times."

He referenced the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling in July, which delivered what he called "the most comprehensive denunciation of the occupation."

"Everything that Israel has done since 1967 in the West Bank and Gaza is illegal," Shlaim said, stressing that the ICJ ruling reminded all member states of their obligation to take action against Israel’s violations.

'The West is full partner in genocide'

The historian also heavily criticised Western governments, particularly the US and the UK, for their unwavering support of Israel.

"There is a disconnect between Western governments and Western public opinion. Western governments are wholly on the side of Israel. They are completely one-sided. The American government, in particular, is not just complicit in Israeli war crimes, not just complicit in the Israeli genocide—America is a full partner in perpetrating genocide against the Palestinian people."

Shlaim argued that the British government was also failing to acknowledge Palestinian aspirations and rights, stating that it remains "completely one-sided and indifferent."