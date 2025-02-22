Ukraine is "seriously" considering a revised US proposal for access to its natural resources, but the deal lacks security guarantees, The New York Times claimed Saturday.

The proposal, which requires Ukraine to cede half of its revenues from minerals, gas, oil and infrastructure, was previously rejected due to Kiev's demand for security assurances.

However, the revised version does not include any such guarantees or commitments for US support in the ongoing war, according to a draft document reviewed by the news outlet.

The draft indicates that revenue from Ukraine's natural resources would be directed to a US-controlled fund, with Ukraine contributing until it reaches $500 billion — the amount President Donald Trump has reportedly demanded in exchange for aid.

Under the agreement, the US could reinvest a portion of the funds into Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, including infrastructure and subsoil assets.

The deal also includes provisions concerning territories currently under Russian control, stipulating that 66 percent of revenues from those areas would be allocated to the fund if they are reclaimed by Ukraine.

While the agreement could be finalised by Saturday, delays remain possible, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously opposed its terms.

Last week, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz urged Ukraine to reconsider, describing the offer as a "historic opportunity" for co-investment in Ukraine's economy and resource sector. He argued that the partnership would provide long-term economic benefits beyond military assistance.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha that Washington is committed to ending the war in Ukraine, nearly three years into a Russian war on its territory, the State Department said Saturday.

During a phone call on Friday, Rubio underlined President Donald Trump's readiness to take action to end the war in the region, "including through effective action in the United Nations Security Council".

The call came amid high tensions, including Trump's recent criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "dictator" and Zelenskyy's retort that Trump lives in a Russian "space of disinformation".

It also follows the US-Russia talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh.