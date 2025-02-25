WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syria's Alsharaa calls for unity, vigilance to protect national gains
"The unity and monopoly of arms in the hand of the state is not a luxury but a duty and an obligation," Alsharaa says, warning against attempts to undermine the gains of the Syrian people.
Syria's Alsharaa calls for unity, vigilance to protect national gains
"Syria is indivisible, it is an integrated whole," Sharaa says in a speech at the National Dialogue Conference in the capital Damascus. / Photo: AA
February 25, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa has called for national unity and safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity.

"Syria is indivisible, it is an integrated whole," Alsharaa said in a speech at the National Dialogue Conference in the capital Damascus on Tuesday.

"The unity and monopoly of arms in the hand of the state is not a luxury but a duty and an obligation," he said, warning against attempts to undermine the gains of the Syrian people.

"We must firmly confront anyone who tampers our security and unity," he said.

"Syria has endured pain, suffering, and economic, social, and political effects, and then the blessed Syrian revolution came with a clear victory and a great conquest," Alsharaa said.

"Syria has now returned to its people after being stolen in a moment of negligence."

The Syrian president also called for patience. "It is the duty of all Syrians to do their part."

RelatedAnother mass grave found in a building used by Assad regime in Damascus

'Toughest challenges'

Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani said Damascus would not tolerate any attempt to harm Syria’s sovereignty, calling for the removal of sanctions and the entry of new investments.

"We won't accept harming our sovereignty and identity," Shaibani told the conference.

The top diplomat stressed that Syria will build ties with all parties who "respect the will of the Syrian people."

"Syria has faced the toughest challenges and is capable of building relationships that serve the interests of its people and restore its leading role in the region," he said.

On Monday, the EU said that it was suspending sanctions on Syria’s energy, transport, and banking sectors to aid the country’s reconstruction after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Sharaa, who was appointed as the new Syrian president on Jan. 29, tasked Mohammed Al Bashir with forming a government to oversee Syria’s transitional period.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us