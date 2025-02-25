At least six newborn babies have died in Gaza due to severe cold, according to Dr. Saeed Saleh, a health official at the Patient's Friends Benevolent Society Hospital (PFBS) in the enclave.

Saleh said in a recorded video on Tuesday that in the past two weeks, eight newborns were admitted with severe cold-related injuries, six of whom later died.

The hospital highlighted the dire living conditions facing Palestinians, who are currently residing in tents and bombed-out homes, with no protection from the freezing temperatures currently sweeping across the Middle East.

Health officials at the hospital called on mediators in Israel's brutal war on Gaza to urgently provide mobile homes as temporary shelters for more than 280,000 families who are homeless after Israeli air strikes.

They also called for fuel deliveries to ensure warmth and safeguard young children from the harsh weather conditions.

'Criminal policies'

Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire in Gaza on January 19 to end nearly 16 months of Israeli brutality and allow the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

However, the truce is fragile with both sides accusing the other of violations. Last weekend, Israel delayed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners from its jails in exchange for six Israeli captives and four bodies released by Hamas, which is a clear violation of ceasefire terms.

Hamas said the deaths of the newborns on Israel’s "criminal policies," accusing Israel of obstructing humanitarian aid.

Israel did not immediately comment on the reports of the newborn deaths.

International aid officials have confirmed that aid is getting into Gaza despite logistical problems, but they warn more was needed.

Israel's brutal war on Gaza has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials, laid waste to much of the enclave, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.