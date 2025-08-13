WORLD
2 min read
Europe, Kiev present Ukraine ceasefire terms to Trump ahead of Putin meeting
Europe and Kiev lay out Ukraine ceasefire terms to Trump on call.
Europe, Kiev present Ukraine ceasefire terms to Trump ahead of Putin meeting
European leaders including Ukrainian President held the call with Trump in a bid to influence his meeting with Putin in Alaska. / AP
August 13, 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said European leaders laid out terms for a ceasefire in Ukraine that would protect their security interests in a call with US President Donald Trump.

"We have made it clear that Ukraine must be at the table as soon as follow-up meetings take place," Merz said on Wednesday at the joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We want negotiations to proceed in the right order, with a ceasefire at the outset."

European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held the call with Trump in a bid to influence his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, the first US-Russia summit since 2021.

Merz, who initiated the meeting with Trump, said that Ukraine was prepared to negotiate on territorial issues, but "legal recognition of Russian occupation is not up for debate".

RelatedTRT Global - Trump and Putin in Alaska: Can they thaw the ice over Ukraine war?

The country would need "robust security guarantees", he said, although he did not detail what kind.

Recommended

If there was no movement on the Russian side in Alaska, however, "then the United States and we Europeans should and must increase the pressure".

"President Trump is aware of this position and largely shares it," Merz said.

The chancellor noted that all conversations held with Putin since Russia's military attack against Ukraine three and a half years ago had each time been accompanied by an even harsher Russian military response.

If the same occurred this time, it would show conversations with Putin were neither credible nor successful.

"If the United States of America now works towards peace in Ukraine that safeguards European and Ukrainian interests, he can count on our full support in this endeavour," said Merz.

RelatedTRT Global - European leaders reiterate diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us