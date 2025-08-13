German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said European leaders laid out terms for a ceasefire in Ukraine that would protect their security interests in a call with US President Donald Trump.

"We have made it clear that Ukraine must be at the table as soon as follow-up meetings take place," Merz said on Wednesday at the joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We want negotiations to proceed in the right order, with a ceasefire at the outset."

European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held the call with Trump in a bid to influence his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, the first US-Russia summit since 2021.

Merz, who initiated the meeting with Trump, said that Ukraine was prepared to negotiate on territorial issues, but "legal recognition of Russian occupation is not up for debate".

Related TRT Global - Trump and Putin in Alaska: Can they thaw the ice over Ukraine war?

The country would need "robust security guarantees", he said, although he did not detail what kind.