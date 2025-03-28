WORLD
1 min read
Interpol issues arrest warrants for Bosnian Serb leader Dodik
The warrants, initiated by Interpol's Sarajevo office, cite criminal charges against him for allegedly violating Bosnia and Herzegovina's constitutional order under Article 156 of the country's Criminal Code.
Interpol issues arrest warrants for Bosnian Serb leader Dodik
March 28, 2025

Interpol has issued international arrest warrants for Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and the speaker of the epublika Srpska's (RS) assembly, Nenad Stevandic, according to a report by the Serbian newspaper Politika.

The warrants, initiated by Interpol's Sarajevo office, cite criminal charges against the two men for allegedly violating Bosnia and Herzegovina's constitutional order under Article 156 of the country's Criminal Code, the report said.

The warrants have been distributed to all Interpol member states but remain under legal review, according to Politika.

Dodik recently traveled to Serbia for a ceremony commemorating the 26th anniversary of NATO’s Operation Allied Force.

On March 26, the Bosnian Border Police launched an investigation into how Dodik crossed the border into Serbia despite the active warrant.

Dodik, however, reportedly left Serbia for Israel later that day.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us