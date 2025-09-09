WORLD
2 min read
UN peacekeeping in peril as global conflicts reach an eight-decade peak
UN top official says that protecting civilians and supporting accountable governance, advancing human rights must remain central.
UN peacekeeping in peril as global conflicts reach an eight-decade peak
A UN peacekeeper stands at his post in the village of Markaba, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon on August 31, 2023. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

The UN's top peacekeeping official has warned that peacekeeping is facing unprecedented strain as global conflicts reach their highest in nearly eight decades.

"Peacekeeping is not a luxury; it is a lifeline for millions who count on it for a future without fear," said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for peace operations, on Tuesday, during a Security Council session on the future of peace operations.

He noted that more than 60,000 peacekeepers from 115 member states serve in 11 missions, calling it "the UN's largest and most visible activity in the field."

Citing the Uppsala Conflict Data Programme, he said there were 61 active conflicts in 2024, "the highest number since 1946."

Conflicts, he added, are becoming increasingly protracted and complex, often involving proxy forces, which makes achieving negotiated settlements more difficult.

Recommended

"In such an uncertain future, we are likely to see more civilians at risk and in need of protection," Lacroix warned, stressing that the demand for peace operations will grow, possibly alongside "other types of operations, including peace enforcement."

Lacroix outlined a roadmap for more effective missions, starting with more explicit mandates and sufficient resources.

"We must harness the capacities of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to support the analysis of data as well as to assess the effectiveness of our responses through time," he said.

He emphasised that protecting civilians, supporting accountable governance, advancing human rights, and prioritising the women, peace, and security agenda must remain central.

"The UN's ability to deliver on the imperative to protect people is very often the benchmark by which we are judged," he said, warning that the UN "should not be indefinitely responsible for the protection of populations."

RelatedTRT Global - From Gaza to Ukraine and beyond, 2024 was the year of wars
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Hamas calls US 'accomplice' in Israel's Qatar attack as funerals held in Doha
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UAE president's Gulf visit aims for regional coordination following Israeli attack on Doha: aide
Israel's terrorist attack on truce negotiators in Qatar won't change Gaza ceasefire demands: Hamas
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
European Parliament backs Gaza resolution, eyes suspension of Israel support
Ireland to skip Eurovision 2026 over Israel's participation; Slovenia, Spain to follow
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
Qatar holds funeral for victims of Israel's Doha attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us