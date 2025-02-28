Days after Trump's official social media accounts shared an AI-generated fantasy of a "future" Gaza — depicting a resort built atop destruction, featuring golden statues of himself, billionaire Elon Musk dancing under showers of cash, and Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu sipping cocktails, Palestinians have released a video of their own.

The message: Gaza's future belongs to its people, not to those who dream of conquest.

Titled A Message to Trump: Gaza Will Always Be Palestinian, the AI-generated video from Sahat English, a social media account that posts about Gaza, offers a starkly different vision.



Against the backdrop of "Land of Hope," a song symbolising resilience, the clip presents an image of youth determined to rebuild and reclaim their homeland.

Instead of grotesque revelry and opulence, it showcases perseverance — children smiling amid ruins, hands planting trees, students walking to schools yet to be reconstructed.

"With our hearts and hands, we will build our land"— is a recurring, defiant tune in the video that also shows children holding out balloons that read, "I love Gaza," a stark, heartbreaking contrast to the patronising clip posted by the US President a few days ago.

Trump's original video drew widespread condemnation. Critics called it "pure evil," "ethnic cleansing rebranded as a real estate deal," and "a grotesque mockery of Gaza’s suffering."

The backlash was immediate. Many described it as psychological warfare, a surreal vision of dominance wrapped in gold and absurdity. The biblical imagery — a towering golden idol — was not lost on viewers, with many branding it a symbol of the Antichrist — a figure in Christian eschatology who is prophesied to oppose Jesus Christ.

'This one is much much better'

Palestinians, however, chose a different response. Instead of rage alone, they offered vision. Their video, shared widely online, was praised for reclaiming the narrative. Social media users hailed it as a powerful assertion of Palestinian identity.



"This is our land. We will build. We will rise," one Palestinian wrote on X. Another user posted: "Trump fantasizes about Gaza without Palestinians. Palestinians dream of Gaza thriving—WITH its people."



"It is resistance. It is Gaza of steadfastness. It is Gaza of humanity. It is Gaza pulsating with life," Abdulwahab Shajaa wrote on X.

Another X user Mahbub Husain commented, "Let million flowers bloom. Let Palestinians be free."

David Gatman Nyass wrote that the latest video from Gaza is better, a sentiment echoed by many on social media. "This one is much much better"

Gaza remains a scarred battlefield, with nearly 16 months of Israel's genocidal war killing over 62,000 Palestinians, wounding over 115,000 and leaving most of its 2.3 million population uprooted.



The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes. Reconstruction, the UN estimates, will cost more than $53 billion.

But beyond figures, there is resilience.

In the words of one social media user: "Israel wants Gaza finished. Palestinians want their homeland to flourish. That is the difference."