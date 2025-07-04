TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye-Pakistan cooperation growing: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif on margins of Economic Cooperation Organization summit in Azerbaijan.
Türkiye-Pakistan cooperation growing: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdoğan and Pakistani PM Sharif meet after ECO summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, on July 4, 2025. / AA
July 4, 2025

Efforts continue to deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Pakistan in various fields, particularly on trade and energy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Azerbaijan on Friday.

The meeting came on the margins of a summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, during which they also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdogan underscored the importance of continuing joint efforts to halt Israel’s attacks on Gaza, to establish a ceasefire, and to guarantee uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

Collaboration in crucial sectors

The two leaders reaffirmed their determination to strengthen and advance relations between their countries across all key areas, according to statement from the Pakistani premier’s office.

They highlighted the need to enhance collaboration in crucial sectors such as trade, defence, energy, connectivity, and investment.

Sharif also reiterated Pakistan’s “unwavering commitment to working closely with Türkiye in advancing their shared goals of peace, stability, and sustainable development throughout the region.”

At the meeting, Erdogan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, his chief adviser on foreign policy and security.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdogan
Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us