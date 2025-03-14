Türkiye faces a critical demographic challenge as its elderly population surpasses that of 96 countries, including Switzerland, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, and Armenia, latest figures show.

Official stats from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) compiled by the Anadolu Agency reveal that Türkiye’s total population stood at 85.6 million in 2023, with 10.6 percent classified as elderly. Comparatively, the global elderly population comprised 10.2 percent of the world’s 8.1 billion population.

China led the world in elderly population with 281 million people, followed by India with 103.7 million and the United States with 61.9 million.

Monaco had the highest percentage of elderly residents, making up 36.2 percent of its total population, followed by Japan at 29.8 percent and Italy with 24.6 percent.

As part of efforts to combat this trend, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared 2025 the “Year of the Family”, and his government has introduced policies aimed at reversing Türkiye’s declining birth rate by reinforcing the family as the core of societal stability.

Experts warn that Türkiye’s population growth rate has dropped from 2.53 per cent in 2015 to just 0.23 per cent in 2024. This rapid decline has resulted in an ageing population, a shrinking workforce, and mounting pressure on the social security system.

Benefits for young parents

The Turkish government has unveiled several financial and social initiatives to support young couples, incentivise marriage, and encourage parenthood. These measures include grants, low-interest loans, and access to affordable housing.

A key component is an interest-free loan of 150,00 liras for young individuals starting families, with a two-year grace period and a four-year repayment schedule.

Families with three or more children will receive additional financial benefits and preferential housing opportunities.

Beyond economic support, cultural initiatives such as the Family Education Programme, Pre-Marriage Education, and family counselling services are being expanded to strengthen family structures in Türkiye.

These programmes aim to provide essential resources to young families, ensuring their long-term stability.

The rising cost of living in urban areas has led to smaller families, while aspirations for social mobility have caused young people to delay marriage and parenthood, experts say.

In the early 2000s, men married at an average age of 26, but today, the average is 29. Women also marry later, have children at an older age, and prefer smaller families overall.

The increasing participation of women in higher education and the workforce, alongside challenges in balancing career and family life, have exacerbated the issue.

While financial incentives may alleviate some burdens, experts stress that deeper structural changes, such as workplace policies supporting working parents, will be essential in reversing the fertility decline.

Türkiye’s approach seeks to combine short-term economic relief with long-term societal transformation to make family life more sustainable and attractive.