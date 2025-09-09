The British ambassador to the United States once described Jeffrey Epstein as his “best pal,” according to a letter contained in an alleged “birthday book” now released by US lawmakers.
The note, written for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003 by Peter Mandelson, praised the disgraced financier as an “intelligent, sharp-witted man” who had “parachuted” into his life.
The book, compiled by Epstein’s former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, was made public this week after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the documents.
Mandelson’s message predates the first public allegations of sex abuse against Epstein in 2006.
‘Regretted links’
Mandelson was appointed UK ambassador to the US in December 2024.
His spokesperson told the BBC that the ambassador “has long been clear that he very much regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein,” adding that his connection has been a matter of public record.
Mandelson himself previously told the Financial Times he regretted his interactions with the financier.
The note was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in July, which said the so-called “birthday book” featured messages from an array of Epstein’s contacts, including former US President Donald Trump.
Maxwell, who compiled the book, was convicted in 2021 of conspiring to traffic underage girls for sex.
Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing dozens of minors.
His social circle included high-profile figures such as Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Kevin Spacey, and Alan Dershowitz.
Despite persistent rumours of a secret “client list,” US authorities have said no such evidence has been found.