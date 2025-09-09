The British ambassador to the United States once described Jeffrey Epstein as his “best pal,” according to a letter contained in an alleged “birthday book” now released by US lawmakers.

The note, written for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003 by Peter Mandelson, praised the disgraced financier as an “intelligent, sharp-witted man” who had “parachuted” into his life.

The book, compiled by Epstein’s former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, was made public this week after the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the documents.

Mandelson’s message predates the first public allegations of sex abuse against Epstein in 2006.

‘Regretted links’

Mandelson was appointed UK ambassador to the US in December 2024.

His spokesperson told the BBC that the ambassador “has long been clear that he very much regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein,” adding that his connection has been a matter of public record.