WORLD
1 min read
Egypt, France sign agreement to establish plant for green hydrogen production
Project will cost $7.68 billion with total production of 1 million tonnes annually.
Egypt, France sign agreement to establish plant for green hydrogen production
Project will cost $7.68 billion with total production of 1 million tons annually. / AP
April 8, 2025

Egypt and France have signed a cooperation agreement to establish a plant for the production of green hydrogen.

Under the agreement, the two countries will develop, finance, construct, and operate a comprehensive facility near Ras Shokair on the western shore of the Gulf of Suez in eastern Egypt for the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives, including green ammonia, the Egyptian Trade Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It was signed between the Red Sea Ports Authority and the New and Renewable Energy Authority in partnership with the Green Fuel Alliance, which consists of the French company EDF Renewables and the Egyptian-Emirati company Zero Waste.

The three phases of the project will cost $7.68 billion with a total production of 1 million tonnes annually.

The cooperation agreement was inked on the sidelines of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Egypt.

Macron arrived in Cairo on Sunday for a three-day visit for talks with Egyptian officials on bilateral ties and regional developments.

His trip began with a tour of the Grand Egyptian Museum in western Cairo and a walk through its historic streets, especially the Khan el-Khalili bazaar.

TRT Global - Egypt, Jordan, France demand international pressure on Israel to end Gaza carnage

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II discuss the situation in the Palestinian enclave, 'push for a cessation of Israel’s war on Gaza'.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us