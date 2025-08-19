WORLD
2 min read
Netanyahu government is isolating Israel, says Australia after visa cancellations
Foreign Minister Penny Wong criticises Israel’s cancellation of visas for Australian representatives, saying the move undermines international efforts toward peace and a two-state solution,
Netanyahu government is isolating Israel, says Australia after visa cancellations
Australia chides Israel after diplomats' visas revoked / Reuters
15 hours ago

Australia has called Israel’s move to cancel visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority “unjustified.”

In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the Israeli decision is an "unjustified reaction" to Australia's move to recognise Palestine.

She reaffirmed her country’s stance to continue to work with partners and contribute international momentum to a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages.

Her statement came after Israel cancelled visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority on Monday, in response to Australia’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state and ban the entry of a far-right Israeli politician.

RelatedTRT Global - 'We don't want you here': Australia cancels far-right Israeli politician's visa

Wong vowed that her country will safeguard their communities and protect all Australians from hate and harm.

On Monday, the Australian government cancelled the visa of the chairman of the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, MK Simcha Rotman, barring him from entry to the country for three years over his open support for displacing Palestinians from Gaza and calling Palestinian children Israel's "enemies.”

Recommended

In November 2024, Australia denied a visa to former Israeli Interior and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked over her support for illegal settlement building in the occupied West Bank.

Australia is set to recognise Palestinian statehood next month at the UN General Assembly.

Several countries, including France, the UK, Malta, Canada, and Portugal, have announced plans to recognise the Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly meetings in New York in September.

The recognition comes as Israel has continued a brutal assault on Palestine’s Gaza, killing over 62,000 people since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us