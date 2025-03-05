Türkiye has welcomed the adoption of a reconstruction plan for Gaza at Tuesday's Arab League summit, the Foreign Ministry said

“We will continue to support initiatives that aim to achieve a permanent ceasefire, begin the reconstruction of Gaza, and ensure that Palestinians live in peace on their land,” a ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The Arab proposal came after US President Donald Trump's plan to “take over” Gaza and displacement of Palestinians to develop it into what he called the "the Riviera of the Middle East."

An emergency Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday adopted Egypt's $53 billion reconstruction plan to rebuild the Gaza without displacing Palestinians from their land.

The plan, shared by a diplomatic source, outlines two phases: an early recovery phase and a reconstruction phase.

The early recovery phase, expected to last six months and cost $3 billion, would focus on "removing mines and unexploded ordnance, clearing debris and providing temporary housing".

To address immediate shelter needs in that phase, the plan proposes setting up seven designated sites within Gaza to house more than 1.5 million displaced people in temporary housing units, each accommodating an average of six people.

The plan also includes initial repairs to 60,000 partially damaged homes to accommodate 360,000 people.