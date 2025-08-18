Ukraine has offered to purchase $100 billion worth of American weapons, financed by European allies, as part of a plan to secure US security guarantees after a peace deal with Russia, the Financial Times reported.

According to a document shared with allies and cited by the paper, the proposal also includes a $50 billion drone production deal with US partners.

The package was circulated ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Kiev’s pitch is designed to appeal to Trump’s emphasis on economic benefits for American industry.

Asked about future assistance, Trump told reporters: "We’re not giving anything. We’re selling weapons."

The document stresses that "a lasting peace shall be based not on concessions and free gifts to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, but on (a) strong security framework that will prevent future aggression."

Ukraine has rejected a Russian proposal to freeze the frontline in exchange for troop withdrawals from parts of Donetsk and Luhansk, warning that such concessions would risk enabling Moscow to push deeper into the country.