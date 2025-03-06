TÜRKİYE
Peace, stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina possible 'with common sense, restraint' — Türkiye
Foreign Ministry expresses 'strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina'.
The statement pointed out that it is important to avoid unilateral actions and discourses that could damage the stability in the country. / AA
March 6, 2025

Emphasising strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Türkiye has said the preservation of peace and stability in the country is possible “with common sense and restraint.”

In a written statement on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the developments following the court verdict against Milorad Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska, one of the two entities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, were followed “closely and with concern.”

“Türkiye has always emphasised its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The preservation of peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina is only possible by acting with common sense and restraint.”

The statement pointed out that it is important to avoid unilateral actions and discourses that could damage the stability in the country and to seek solutions to problems through dialogue and consensus.

It also emphasised that Türkiye will continue to provide all kinds of support for the peace and welfare of the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the future as it has done in the past.

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina sentenced Dodik to one year in prison and a 6-year political ban for “not respecting the decisions of the Office of the High Representative.”​​​​​​​

