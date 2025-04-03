Elected on April 2, 2025 to represent Florida’s 6th congressional district, Randy Fine enters the US House not merely as a Republican firebrand but also as a self-styled ideological warrior for Israel, one whose politics, persona, and rhetoric are proudly hostile toward Palestinians and Muslim Americans.

A former casino executive turned hardline legislator, Fine rose through the ranks of Florida’s GOP apparatus by blending hawkish talking points with gleeful provocation.

The Jewish lawmaker’s campaign leaned on right-wing pillars like gun rights and border security, but his true signature issue, the one that has earned him an AIPAC endorsement, is his unapologetic normalisation of the dehumanisation of Palestinians in American politics.

On November 26, 2024, Fine announced his candidacy for Florida's 6th congressional district with a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating , “The 'Hebrew Hammer' is coming,” targeting Democratic Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, both critics of Israel, with a warning that they “might consider leaving before I get there. #BombsAway.”

#BombsAway, Fine’s trademark hashtag, has since become the go-to punctuation in his posts, deployed wherever he celebrated Israeli airstrikes, mocked Palestinian casualties, and openly called for the destruction of Palestinian society.

Open support for mass destruction

Fine’s social media history is littered with dehumanising language.

In 2021, when a user on X asked Fine how he sleeps at night in a post that had the image of a dead Palestinian child pulled from rubble, the rabble-rousing politicians quipped, “Quite well, actually! Thanks for the pic!”

The post resurfaced during his congressional run, reinforcing the perception that Randy Fine’s politics are not simply pro-Israel, they are virulently anti-Palestinian.

During the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Palestinians in 2023, which has since killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, Fine bragged on social media about arranging for the Israeli military artillery shells to bear the inscription “Regards from Randy Fine.”

Fine’s posts paint a disturbing portrait of a man not content with defending Israel’s policies but determined to annihilate the very idea of Palestinian humanity.

‘No innocents’ in Gaza

“There is no suffering adequate for these animals. May the streets of Gaza overflow with blood,” he posted on October 10, 2023. The post drew significant attention and criticism, with groups like CAIR condemning it as genocidal and Islamophobic.

On February 19, 2025, after the remains of Bibas brothers, the children taken hostage by Hamas in October, were recovered, Fine took to X to declare, “The Bibas brothers were taken hostage and killed by ‘Palestinian civilians,” effectively naming all Palestinian civilians as legitimate targets.

“This culture is the embodiment of evil. Destroy it all.” he wrote , framing an entire population and its culture as inherently worthy of annihilation.

Around that time, he openly suggested striking Gaza with MOABs (‘Mother of All Bombs’), a 21,600-pound non-nuclear bomb designed for massive destruction over a wide area, rhetoric that reads like genocidal fantasy rather than policy advocacy.

His statements have drawn sharp rebukes from Muslim advocacy organisations like CAIR, who have labeled him an “unhinged bigot.” Yet, within GOP circles, Fine’s vitriol has only earned him greater adulation.

Inflammatory rhetoric

Fine’s legislative career in Florida was a prelude to his congressional role as a mouthpiece for Israeli apartheid and a battering ram against free speech.

In 2024, he attempted to ban Florida public entities from engaging with any nation recognising Palestinian statehood, such as Ireland and Spain. He also sought to criminalise the display of the Palestinian flag on state property, calling it a “terrorist rag.”

“In Florida, if you support Muslim terror, you will be treated like a Muslim terrorist,” he said on May 22, referring to those who express support for Palestinian statehood.

During protests against Israel’s military actions on Florida campuses in 2023, Fine led the charge to have them expelled , branding them supporters of terrorism.



And when Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in 2024, Fine tweeted, “Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerrorist,” a statement that prompted national outrage and condemnation from groups like the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

“Once again, Rep. Fine has exposed his reprehensible hatred for not only American Muslims, but our nation’s state values,” a CAIR official said at the time, in response to the since-deleted tweet.

“The Florida House of Representatives should censure him for celebrating the murder of an American citizen by a foreign government and encouraging the killing of more Americans. Elected officials have a responsibility toward America, not the Israeli government.”

Perhaps most insidious is Fine’s use of his Jewish identity to shield himself from criticism and to discredit others.

In 2019, he publicly labeled progressive Jewish advocate Paul Halpern a “Judenrat” —a slur used for Jews who collaborated with Nazis. The move shocked many in the Jewish community, but for Fine, it was par for the course.

A vocal proponent of anti-BDS laws, he introduced House Bill 741 in the same year, amending Florida's anti-discrimination laws to include a broader definition of anti-Semitism, encompassing certain criticisms of Israel.

A dangerous precedent

Less than 24 hours after his victory, Randy Fine proudly tweeted about being AIPAC’s fastest-ever endorsement, boasting , “They had me for free,” —quickly accompanied by a community note clarifying that AIPAC and the pro-Israel lobby had given more than $126,000 to support his election.

While his official committee assignments remain pending, as a freshman congressman representing Florida’s 6th district, considering his past statement, Fine is expected to seek roles including foreign affairs, particularly those dealing with Middle East policy, and campus activism.

Wasting little time in outlining his legislative priorities, Fine announced in May 2024 that he plans to introduce a bill targeting any country that formally recognises Palestinian statehood.

Under his proposal, nations like Spain, Ireland, and Norway would be added to Florida’s list of “scrutinised countries,” placing them under strict business restrictions similar to those applied to Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

“Govern yourselves accordingly,” he warned .

Fine’s victory raises the total number of Jewish Republicans currently serving in Congress to four, a figure that, according to the Republican Jewish Coalition, hasn’t been seen since at least the 1980s.