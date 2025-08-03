Democratic lawmakers in Texas said they were leaving the state to deny Republicans the quorum needed to redraw the state's 38 congressional districts, a move sought to protect the Republicans' narrow US House majority in next year's midterm elections.

"As of today, this corrupt special session is over," Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu said in a statement on Sunday following the decision, meant to bar Republicans from holding a vote on the new congressional district map released last week.

"We're not walking out on our responsibilities; we're walking out on a rigged system that refuses to listen to the people we represent," Wu added.

President Donald Trump has championed the redistricting plan, telling reporters he expects the effort to yield as many as five additional House Republicans. Republicans hold a narrow 220-212 majority in the House of Representatives, with three Democratic-held seats vacant after members' deaths.

In a video shot in front of an airport, Democratic Representative James Talarico said on Sunday the redistricting plan amounted to "rigging" the 2026 elections.

"If you're seeing this video, my Democratic colleagues and I have just left our beloved state to break quorum and stop Trump's redistricting power grab," Talarico said in the video posted on X on Sunday.

Several other Texas Democrats said on X that they were headed to Illinois, whose governor is Democrat J.B. Pritzker.