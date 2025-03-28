US President Donald Trump has organised an iftar dinner at the White House, where he thanked Muslim Americans for their support during the 2024 presidential elections. The event took many by surprise, with a lot arguing Muslims shouldn't "be tricked".

Trump said on Thursday that Muslim Americans "were there for us in November" and vowed to "be there for you" in return.

"As we honour the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, let me begin by saying to our Muslim friends, we have many tonight, and I think we have many all over the world based on the results in Michigan and other places, but I just want to say hello to all of the people that supported us so strongly, Ramadan Mubarak," he said in the State Dining Room.

"We're keeping our promises to the Muslim community. My administration is engaged in relentless diplomacy to forge lasting peace in the Middle East, building on the historic Abraham Accords... While I'm president, I will be there for you," he said.

In a drastic shift, the number of Muslim Americans supporting a Republican candidate has increased sharply in the last presidential election, converting away from their traditional political home, the Democratic Party.

At the time, many of them said this was a punishment vote for the Democrats over former president Joe Biden's support for Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza.

'Rings hollow'

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said the event "rings hollow" without an end to the US support to Israel in its carnage against Gaza.

"During the Biden administration, the White House hosted iftar dinners and engaged in other performative acts of solidarity that did not respond to our community's demand that President Biden stop funding the slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza," CAIR said in its statement.

CAIR said Muslim Americans aren't looking for "symbolic gestures", but rather policies that will respect free speech, starting in Gaza.

"We need policies that respect free speech and religious freedom here at home while advancing true peace and justice abroad, starting in Gaza," CAIR added.

"If President Trump truly values the American Muslim community, he should listen to American Muslims, who universally want him to force an end to the Israeli government's campaign of slaughter, destruction, ethnic cleansing, and starvation in Gaza."

'Don't be tricked'

Although the event is not the first of its kind, as presidents — including Trump — have often celebrated Ramadan and Eid with the Muslim community, many online have expressed surprise that Trump would do this as his administration continues to bomb Yemen, support Israel in its carnage in Gaza, and cracks down on pro-Palestine students across the US.

"I can't believe this is real, why would any Muslim support this child killer?" an ex-army veteran and a pro-Palestine advocate who goes by JohnnyUtd on X, said.

Another pro-Palestine analyst said they aren't killing Palestinians because of their faith but because they want to sack all of Palestine.

During his election campaign, Trump vowed peace in the Middle East, and a ceasefire was agreed to between Israel and the resistance group Hamas one day before he returned to the White House.

Nevertheless, Israel unilaterally ended the truce in Gaza and resumed its genocidal war, which reportedly killed 62,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

It is unclear how many Muslims were in attendance for Thursday night's iftar, but there were seats in the room for just over 60 people. Many of those in attendance were non-Muslim Trump political appointees and political allies, including Senator Lindsey Graham, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Deputy Middle East Special Envoy Morgan Ortagus.