TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, Indonesia should take lead in shaping 'new global order': Prabowo
Indonesia and Türkiye should work together to maintain global peace and stability, says Indonesian President Prabowo during a press conference with Turkish President Erdogan.
Türkiye, Indonesia should take lead in shaping 'new global order': Prabowo
Prabowo has been on a two-day official visit to Türkiye since Wednesday. / TRT World
April 10, 2025

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has called on Türkiye to cooperate with Jakarta to “take responsibility for creating a new global order.”

“(With Türkiye) as leaders of the Global South, as strategic partners, we need to take responsibility for creating a new global order,” Prabowo told a joint news conference with Turkish President Erdogan in the capital Ankara, on Thursday.

On the global geopolitical situation, Prabowo said: “Indonesia and Türkiye should work together to maintain global peace and stability.”

“We will work together to support Palestinian independence,” he said.

Both countries have agreed to support stability and peace in Syria and Ukraine, he added.

Prabowo’s official visit to Türkiye began on Wednesday. Before their one-on-one meeting, Erdogan welcomed Prabowo at the presidential palace.

Turkish parliament address

Addressing the Turkish Parliament, Prabowo expressed support for the nation of Türkiye in its pursuit of justice in an uncertain world.

“We want to stand side by side with Türkiye in defence of justice and righteousness in a world full of uncertainties,” Prabowo said.

Lauding warm ties with Ankara, Prabowo said: “For us, Türkiye is actually a continuation of the Ottoman Empire and we remember the historical relations between us.”

Addressing Turkish lawmakers, the 73-year-old Indonesian leader turned nostalgic, recalling the days of his youth.

“My hero, my icon was Mustafa Kemal Ataturk along with Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II,” he said, referring to the founder of the Turkish Republic and Sultan Mehmed, the Ottoman sultan who conquered Istanbul and earned the title of Fatih (the Conqueror).

TRT Global - Türkiye to work closely with Indonesia on Gaza reconstruction: Erdogan

Türkiye and Indonesia reaffirm ties with plans for Gaza reconstruction and boosting trade to $10B.

🔗

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us