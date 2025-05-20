TÜRKİYE
Turkish intel chief Kalin meets Syria’s Al Sharaa in landmark talks on security, regional stability
Türkiye and Syria explore renewed ties as Turkish intelligence chief visits Damascus, discussing border security, disarmament of terrorist groups, and refugee returns amid efforts to stabilise Syria and rebuild regional cooperation.
Turkish intelligence Chief İbrahim Kalin meets Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa in Damascus for high-level talks on security, border cooperation, and regional stability. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA
18 hours ago

Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Chief İbrahim Kalin has held a high-level meeting in Damascus with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani, and intelligence chief Hussein al Salama, according to sources familiar with the visit.

The discussions, which spanned several hours on Tuesday, focused heavily on restoring bilateral relations and stabilising Syria after years of civil war.

Kalin emphasised Türkiye’s respect for Syria’s territorial integrity and political sovereignty, affirming Ankara’s readiness to support Damascus in its efforts to restore order and rebuild state institutions, according to the sources.

“Türkiye is committed to Syria’s unity and long-term stability,” Kalin was quoted as saying by Turkish officials familiar with the exchange.

Counter‑terrorism and border security

A central theme of the dialogue was joint security cooperation. The two sides reportedly discussed the disarmament and reintegration of armed groups, particularly the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, into a new Syrian framework.

Turkish officials reiterated their long-standing concerns over terrorist activity near the border and emphasised the importance of securing both nations’ frontiers. Discussions also addressed the handover of Daesh-linked prisons and detention camps to Syrian authorities, a move Ankara believes is essential for long-term regional security.

The talks extended into broader strategic matters, including border management, reopening of key customs gates, and rebuilding commercial routes. Türkiye expressed its willingness to assist Damascus in reestablishing these critical infrastructure points, which had been severely disrupted by the war.

Regional developments on the agenda

Kalin and the Syrian leadership also covered ongoing regional tensions, including the intensifying Israeli air strikes on Syrian territory and frequent airspace violations.

The lifting of international sanctions on Syria, as well as the continued fight against remnants of the Daesh terrorist organisation, were also high on the agenda.

Another pressing issue was the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees.

Turkish officials reportedly conveyed Ankara’s desire to coordinate with Damascus on the logistics and security guarantees necessary to facilitate returns.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
