In an act of public diplomacy ahead of a high-profile summit in Anchorage, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented a motorcycle with a sidecar to an Alaska resident.

Delivered by a Russian embassy official, the unusual “gift” by the Russian head of state to a random US citizen captured global attention for two reasons.

One, it highlighted Moscow’s attempt to improve the public image of President Putin, whose goodwill among Americans tanked especially after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.

And two, the unusual gift brought Ural, a unique motorcycle brand with deep Soviet roots, under the global spotlight.

Days ahead of the high-stakes meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump, Russian state TV reporters ran into Anchorage resident Mark Warren on the streets of the Alaskan city.

Warren was riding a Soviet-era Ural motorcycle that had become difficult to maintain due to US sanctions affecting the availability of spare parts.

During a conversation with a Russian reporter, Warren expressed frustration about sourcing components, mistakenly noting that the manufacturing plant was “located in Ukraine”.

The reporter asked Warren if a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict during the summit would benefit him. Warren said yes, unaware that his casual conversation would soon lead to an extraordinary gift from Putin himself.

Days later, a Russian embassy official handed Warren the keys to a new Ural motorcycle in the parking lot of the Anchorage hotel hosting the Russian delegation.

“This is a personal gift from the president of the Russian Federation,” the Russian state media quoted the embassy official as saying.

Warren, described by the Reuters news agency as white-haired and bespectacled, was taken aback. “It’s night and day,” Warren said. “I like my old one, but this one is obviously much better,” he said.

“I'm speechless, it’s amazing. Thank you very much.”

The Soviet legacy of Ural

A Soviet-era icon with a sidecar, the Ural motorcycle traces its origins to World War II. As the Soviet Union witnessed the devastating impact of Germany’s bombing of Poland, the need for a rugged vehicle capable of navigating Russia’s rough terrain and battlefields became paramount.

In the late 1930s, the Soviet People’s Commissariat of Defence convened to design a motorcycle for the Red Army. Five units of the BMW R71, identified as a close match to the army’s needs, was covertly purchased through Sweden.

Soviet engineers at the newly established Moscow Motorcycle Plant, repurposed from a bicycle factory, reverse-engineered the BMW model. Thus began the production of the M-72, a military sidecar motorcycle, in August 1941.