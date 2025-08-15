In pictures: Trump, Putin walk down red carpet in Alaska for historic handshake
POLITICS
2 min read
Trump and Putin shook hands and smiled warmly as they greeted each other on the tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. / Reuters
August 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have shaken hands and exchanged greetings as they arrived at a military base in Alaska for a historic summit on Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The leaders were due to hold face-to-face talks that will be closely watched by European nations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was not included and has publicly refused pressure from Trump to surrender territory seized by Russia.

Both leaders stood alongside each other on Friday, shaking hands again, appearing to exchange words and ignoring shouted questions from reporters on site at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson outside Anchorage as F-22s and B2 bombers soared above.

Neither plane entered active service until after the Cold War had ended but their design and development began during the 1970s and 1980s when the US-Soviet rivalry was at its height.

The presence of the planes during the red carpet welcome afforded to Putin by summit host Trump may have been intended to remind the Russian leader of US military might as the pair head in to talks focused on Russia's war with Ukraine.

Both leaders got into the backseat of Trump's armoured presidential limousine, chatting with each other and smiling as they got situated.

The two leaders’ motorcade made the short drive to a building on the base where they’re expected to meet and hold a news conference later.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
