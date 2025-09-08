A large number of reputed organisations like the UN Human Rights Office, Jerusalem-based B’Tselem, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), and the now-sanctioned Al-Haq Palestinian Center for Human Rights, and Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights, have pointed to mass killings, starvation, and inflammatory rhetoric from Israeli leaders as evidence of deliberately wiping out the Palestinian population from Gaza.

Yet Israel claims its critics have distorted the legal definition of genocide only to target the Jewish state, without providing any evidence.

Human rights organisations strongly disagree.

“The Israeli regime is committing genocide, and one of the tools that enables it to continue doing so is propaganda, denial of reality, and the deflection of any criticism directed against it,” Yair Dvir, spokesperson for B’Tselem, the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the occupied territories, tells TRT World.

The 1948 UN Genocide Convention defines genocide as acts like killing or creating unlivable conditions with a specific intent to destroy a group.

Human rights organisations insist that they are applying the UN Genocide Convention’s framework rigorously, supported by documented actions and explicit statements by Israeli leaders.

Israel has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza over the last two years.

Bombs weighing more than 85,000 tonnes – equal to six Hiroshima-level explosives – have destroyed infrastructure across the besieged enclave.

Human rights organisations have seized on these figures, accusing Israel of genocide under the UN Convention, which defines it as acts carried out with the specific intent – formally called dolus specialis – to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group “in whole or in part”.

B’Tselem says Israel is “systematically” attacking Gaza’s civilian population.

Echoing the words of Raphael Lemkin, the Jewish-Polish jurist who coined the term genocide, Dvir defines it as a “coordinated attack” on a group’s essential foundations.

“Genocide is the violent and intentional destruction of a group as such, or the attempt to do so, causing serious and irreparable harm,” he says.

This aligns closely with the UN Convention’s language, emphasising acts like killing or imposing conditions to destroy a group.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war in Gaza.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Genocidal intent or military necessity?

A recent report by B’Tselem’s titled Our Genocide cites the starvation of two million Gazans, forced displacement of entire communities, and bombings that “erase entire families” as evidence of genocidal acts, not military necessity.

Dvir dismisses Israeli accusations of distorting the definition, arguing that Israel uses propaganda and denial to evade accountability.

Similarly, MSF, known for its medical relief work in war zones around the world, has accused Israel of genocide as its military routinely bombs healthcare facilities and shoots medical workers in Gaza.