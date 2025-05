In the latest developments, Lt. General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said India "once again" violated Pakistan's airspace during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, while sending a dozen intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance drones.

He said all 12 Israeli-made Heron drones “were shot down by Pakistani forces in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Attock, Ghotki, Gujranwala, Chakwal, and other cities.”