WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
US and Israel look to Africa for resettling uprooted Palestinians from Gaza - report
Sudan officials reject the proposal while Somali officials say they were unaware of any contacts on the matter.
Palestinians rejected Trump’s plan to seize Gaza and resettle them elsewhere, vowing to stay in their war-torn homeland despite his vision of a "Riviera of the Middle East." / Reuters
March 14, 2025

The US and Israel have contacted officials of three East African countries to discuss using their territories for resettling Palestinians from Gaza, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing US and Israeli officials.

Officials from Sudan and Somalia were contacted regarding the proposal, the AP reported, citing US and Israeli officials as sources.

However, Sudan officials said they rejected the proposal from the US and officials from Somalia said they were unaware of any contacts, reported AP.

The White House and the US State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reconstruction plan

Earlier this month, Arab leaders adopted a $53 billion Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza that would avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave, in contrast to US President Donald Trump's vision of a "Middle East Riviera".

Trump has proposed a US takeover of Gaza, where Israel's genocidal war in the last 17 months has killed tens of thousands, to reconstruct the destroyed enclave, after earlier suggesting that Palestinians should be permanently displaced.

Trump's plan reinforced long-standing Palestinian fears of being permanently driven from their homes, and was met with widespread international rejection.

