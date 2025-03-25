WORLD
China releases five detained staff from US due diligence firm Mintz Group
In March 2023, the company said Chinese authorities had detained five Chinese staff members from its office in Beijing and forced the firm to cease its operations there.
March 25, 2025

China has released five local employees of an American due diligence firm detained more than two years ago during a crackdown on foreign consultancies with multinational links, the company has said.

"We understand that the Mintz Group Beijing employees who were detained, all Chinese nationals, have now all been released," a Mintz spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are grateful to the Chinese authorities that our former colleagues can now be home with their families."

In March 2023, Mintz Group said Chinese authorities had detained five Chinese staff members from its office in Beijing and forced the firm to cease its operations there.

Beijing's foreign ministry later said the company was under investigation for suspected "illegal operations", but did not provide details.

Headquartered in New York, Mintz specialises in conducting investigations into fraud, corruption and workplace misconduct allegations, as well as background checks.

The company employs over 280 investigators in 12 offices worldwide, according to its website.

China targeted other US firms during its 2023 crackdown on the sector, including consultancies Bain & Company and Capvision.

Analysts warned at the time that the raids indicated that Beijing was increasingly prioritising national security concerns over attracting international business.

Politics of business: Why China matter so much for US industry heavyweights?

Despite heightened political and economic tensions between Beijing and Washington, American business bosses look to ensure continuity in the world’s second-largest economy.

SOURCE:AFP
