Clashes in Syria's Sweida threaten regional security, Erdogan tells Putin
In a phone call with the Russian leader, Turkish President Erdogan says Ankara aims to ensure security, recovery in Syria.
July 18, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that the clashes following Syrian forces’ withdrawal from Sweida pose a threat to the entire region.

In a phone call on Friday, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.

Erdogan said Türkiye aims to ensure stability and security in Syria and support the country’s recovery, emphasising that it is important that Israel does not violate Syria's sovereignty.

Stressing the importance of initiating the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan said that Türkiye will continue to host the peace talks in Istanbul as soon as the parties agree on dates.

Meanwhile, Putin thanked Erdogan for his readiness to mediate through the Istanbul negotiation platform and reiterated Russia’s commitment to a political and diplomatic resolution, according to a statement by the Kremlin.

He also reviewed developments in economic ties, welcoming the results of the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held on June 27.

Putin and Erdogan agreed to stay in close contact on all matters discussed during the call.

SOURCE:AA
