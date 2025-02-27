Türkiye’s Communications Directorate has strongly rejected a BBC report published on Wednesday under the headline "We Are Still at War... Syria’s Kurds Fight Türkiye Months After Assad’s Fall."

The directorate stated that the claims made in the article were misleading, one-sided, and did not reflect the truth about Türkiye’s counterterrorism operations in northern Syria.

The Turkish government swiftly intervened by issuing a correction to the UK-based broadcaster, while the Center for Combating Disinformation also released a statement on the matter.

In its response, Türkiye emphasised that its military operations in Syria target terrorist organisations such as the PKK/YPG and Daesh, not any ethnic group or civilians.

"Türkiye’s sole aim is to counter terrorist groups that threaten regional peace and security. Our country does not engage in any conflict based on ethnicity, nor do we target civilians," the statement read.

'A counterterrorism operation, not ethnic conflict'

Since the onset of the Syrian conflict, Türkiye has played a crucial role in stabilising northern Syria and preventing the expansion of terrorist groups in the region.

The Turkish military has carried out cross-border operations under international law, with a stated goal of securing its borders and ensuring the safety of displaced Syrians.

The Communications Directorate criticised the BBC report for misrepresenting these efforts, arguing that the article falsely portrayed Türkiye as waging a war against Kurds.

"The BBC report attempts to create a completely false perception that Türkiye is fighting against Kurds in Syria. Türkiye upholds Syria’s territorial integrity and has long supported the peaceful coexistence of its people," the statement said.

"Unlike the PKK/YPG, which has a record of forced conscription, ethnic cleansing, and attacks on civilians, Türkiye has consistently prioritised civilian protection in its operations,"

As evidence of its commitment to humanitarian values, Türkiye cited the fact that it has provided refuge to millions of Syrians, including thousands of Kurds who fled persecution under the ousted Asad regime.

The threat of PKK/YPG to Syria’s stability

Türkiye also warned that the biggest threat to Syria’s new administration—formed after the fall of the regime—was the presence of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation.

"This terrorist organisation actively undermines Syria’s unity, fuels ethnic divisions, and seeks to establish an illegal state through violence. Such actions not only threaten Syria’s future but also the broader security of the region," the statement noted.

Türkiye has repeatedly called for the international community to recognise the PKK/YPG as a security threat, highlighting that its activities extend beyond Syria and impact Türkiye’s national security.

Ankara has provided evidence that the group has been using civilians as human shields and forcibly recruiting children—claims that have also been documented in international human rights reports.

Türkiye’s fight against Daesh and international cooperation

Ankara also underscored its role in the global fight against Daesh, noting that its military operations in Syria align with the objectives of the international coalition against terrorism.

"Türkiye has been one of the most effective countries in the fight against Daesh, neutralizing tens of thousands of terrorists and making the region safer," the statement said.

"We have also provided protection to thousands of civilians fleeing Daesh violence and have supported humanitarian efforts to rebuild affected areas."

Given Türkiye’s extensive counterterrorism efforts, Ankara criticised the BBC for publishing what it called “misleading and biased” content.

"We expect the BBC to adopt a more objective and multi-faceted journalistic approach rather than disseminating one-sided and inaccurate reports," the statement concluded.