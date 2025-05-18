WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel's bloodbath in Gaza continues; over 150 killed, hospitals besieged, no food, no medicine
Hospitals in northern Gaza are under siege and face severe shortages of fuel and medical supplies.
Israel's bloodbath in Gaza continues; over 150 killed, hospitals besieged, no food, no medicine
"The (Israeli) occupation is besieging the hospital with drones and shooting at anyone who moves," hospital director Marwan Sultan said in a statement. / Reuters
May 18, 2025

At least 153 Palestinians were killed in intensified Israeli air strikes in Gaza in the last 24 hours, a Health Ministry official said.

“Relentless Israeli strikes claimed the lives of 153 people across the enclave,” Munir al-Bursh, the director-general of Gaza's Health Ministry, told Anadolu on Sunday.

He said Israeli warplanes stepped up air strikes since Sunday dawn, leaving 106 people dead.

“The Israeli army is practising the most brutal forms of ethnic cleansing and genocide" against Palestinian civilians, he added.

The rising death toll came as Israeli drones shelled the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

"The (Israeli) occupation is besieging the hospital with drones and shooting at anyone who moves," hospital director Marwan Sultan said in a statement.

He said one patient was injured by Israeli fire in the hospital’s vicinity.

Separately, Israeli drones struck 10 houses around the Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia, causing material damage to the hospital’s critical facilities, the hospital director, Mohammed Salha, told Anadolu.

He said the hospital has not received any medical supplies for over 80 days.

“No fuel shipment was also allowed to the hospital for more than 35 days now,” he added.

TRT Global - Israel announces widening of genocide in Gaza with 'Gideon's Chariots' assault

Israeli military launches new onslaught against the besieged Palestinians, aiming "to conquer Gaza" and occupy it.

🔗

Shortage of fuel

The Gaza Civil Defence, meanwhile, warned that its vehicles will stop within 72 hours due to the lack of fuel.

“Our teams will not be able to perform their humanitarian missions due to fuel shortages and scarcity of resources,” it said in a statement.

The Israeli army intensified air assaults on Gaza in the last five days, coinciding with United States President Donald Trump’s Gulf tour that included Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

At least 378 Palestinians were killed and scores injured in the onslaught, according to the Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

TRT Global - UN refuses to join US-led Gaza aid mission, citing neutrality concerns

The UN says the proposed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation plan breaches its principles of impartiality, neutrality and independence, while Israel pledges to enable but not fund or distribute aid amidst a deepening hunger crisis.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us