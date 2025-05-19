EU and UK negotiators have reached agreement on a deal to "reset" their relations post-Brexit, diplomats said Monday, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer prepares to host the bloc's chiefs at a London summit.

EU diplomats said member states greenlit a trio of texts to be inked at the summit: a Security and Defence Partnership, a statement of EU-UK solidarity, and a Common Understanding on topics from trade to fishing and youth mobility.

Talks ran into Sunday night to resolve squabbling over key sticking points -- with the sensitive matter of fishing rights top of the list.

Under the final agreement, Britain will keep its waters open for European fishermen for 12 years after the current deal expires in 2026, in return for the bloc indefinitely easing red tape on food imports from the UK.

On the matter of youth mobility — another main source of friction with London fearing any such scheme could spell a return to freedom of movement between the EU and UK — negotiators agreed to general wording that leaves the haggling for later.

Resetting ties

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will meet later on Monday in London.

"There is an agreement ... on the different texts and parallel aspects of the EU-UK Summit," one EU diplomat said.

"From my understanding, all member states seem to be happy with what's put on the table as the summit is about to start. There is now an ongoing written procedure to have the formal agreement of all member states but it shouldn’t cause any problem," the diplomat said.

Britain is poised to agree the most significant reset of ties with the European Union since Brexit on Monday, seeking closer collaboration on trade and defence to help grow the economy and boost security on the continent.

"With the positive signs coming from the negotiators in London in the last days and hours, the scene is now all set for a very successful and constructive reset of the relationship, that both the EU and UK will benefit from," the diplomat said.