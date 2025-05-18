WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel has killed over 300 UNRWA staff members in Gaza
The UNRWA has called for accountability, warning that impunity will lead to further violence.
Lazzarini said most of the dead UNRWA staff were health workers and teachers. / AA
May 18, 2025

More than 300 staff members of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023, the agency’s chief said.

“Today, that death toll has surpassed the gruesome milestone of 300,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X on Sunday.

“The vast majority of staff were killed by the Israeli Army with their children & loved ones: whole families wiped out.”

Lazzarini said most of the dead UNRWA staff were health workers and teachers.

“Several were killed in the line of duty while serving their communities,” he added.

“Nothing justifies these killings,” Lazzarini said. “Impunity will lead to more killing. Those responsible must be held accountable.”

TRT Global - Israel's bloodbath in Gaza continues; over 150 killed, hospitals besieged, no food, no medicine

Hospitals in northern Gaza are under siege and face severe shortages of fuel and medical supplies.



Millions in need of aid

Established in 1949, UNRWA has served as a critical lifeline for Palestinian refugees, supporting nearly 5.9 million people across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

Nearly 2.4 million people in Gaza live completely dependent on humanitarian aid, according to World Bank data.

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

TRT Global - Deadly Israeli strikes continue to pound Gaza, killing hundreds

More than 250 people have been killed in recent Israeli attacks as it intensifies bombardment and built-up armour along the border despite growing international pressure to resume ceasefire talks and lift the Gaza blockade.



SOURCE:AA
