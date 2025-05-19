North Korea may have received "technological assistance" from Russia to develop a new air-to-air missile following Pyongyang's test of the weapon last week, the South Korean military claimed on Monday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw anti-aircraft combat and air raid exercises by an air force flight group last week, revealing what appeared to be a live-fire drill involving a new air-to-air missile launched from a MiG-29 fighter jet, according to Pyongyang's state media.

"We believe there is an association," Colonel Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was quoted by Seoul-based Yonhap News as saying.

He was responding to a question about whether North Korea received weapons and advanced technology from Russia in exchange for troop deployment.

However, more research is needed to determine the extent and scope of Russia's potential technological assistance, Lee added.

"There have been many cases in which the North attempted to deceive or exaggerate... issues in securing parts and materials have led to delays in deployment.

"We believe the weapons systems will also take considerable time (to be operational)," he said.

Pyongyang intends to develop its own air-to-air missile system, with defence officials hoping to finish a research project on a short-range air-to-air missile system by 2032 and deploy it by 2035, according to Yonhap News.