Australia has assured Ukraine that a retired fleet of Abrams tanks is "on the way" to the war-torn country to help it push back Russia, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has reported.

In a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome on Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country is doing "whatever we can" to place pressure on Russia.

The Albanese government last year pledged to donate a fleet of retired tanks to Ukraine, but they remained stuck in Australia, with defence figures in part blaming resistance from the US for their delayed transfer, according to ABC on Monday.

US officials remain privately frustrated over Australia's decision to donate the tanks to Ukraine, even as the vehicles finally begin the long sea journey to the battleground.

"Last year, even before Donald Trump returned as president, we warned the Australians that sending these Abrams tanks would be complicated, and once they finally get to the battlefield, the Ukrainians will find them difficult to sustain," a US official told ABC, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The latest talks between Albanese and Zelenskyy focused on how Australia could help maximise pressure on Russia.

‘Pressure on Russia’

Australia has provided about $962 million in support to Ukraine.

Albanese declined to reveal any details to reporters about the delivery schedule for the tanks, suggesting it would undermine Ukraine's war effort.

Zelenskyy thanked Albanese for the news about the tanks and praised Australia's efforts in helping Ukraine resist Russian aggression.

Australia has already sanctioned around 1,400 Russian individuals and entities, but Zelenskyy suggested that he would like to see even more action from Canberra.

Albanese signalled that he is open to that, saying Australia would "continue to look at whatever we can do to place pressure on Russia.”

Albanese also responded cautiously to a push from the European Union to deepen defence cooperation after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a new security partnership with Australia.

After meeting in Rome with von der Leyen, he said that while Australia was "certainly interested" in the idea, it was at the "very early stages" at this point.