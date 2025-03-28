WORLD
WHO preparing medical supplies for 'huge' Myanmar quake
The World Health Organization says it expects 'many, many injuries that need to be dealt with' and that it would concentrate on getting in essential medicines.
Rescue personnel work near a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar, which affected Thai capital Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. [REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha]
March 28, 2025

The WHO said it had triggered its emergency management system in response to Friday's "huge" earthquake in Myanmar and was mobilising its logistics hub in Dubai to prepare trauma injury supplies.

The World Health Organization is coordinating its earthquake response from its Geneva headquarters "because we see this as a huge event" with "clearly a very, very big threat to life and health", spokesperson Margaret Harris told a media briefing.

"We've activated our logistics hub to look particularly for trauma supplies and things like external fixators because we expect that there will be many, many injuries that need to be dealt with," Harris said.

She said the WHO would also be concentrating on getting in essential medicines, while the health infrastructure in Myanmar itself might be damaged.

TRT Global - Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar, Thailand

The 7.7-magnitude tremor, with its epicentre 16 km northwest of Myanmar's Sagaing at a depth of 10 km, was also felt in northern Thailand, Bangkok, and China's Yunnan province.

Harris said that due to recent experience with the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes, "we know very well what you need to send in first".

The UN health agency already has a special cell to deal with Myanmar, which has been rocked by fighting between numerous ethnic rebel groups and the army.

And by chance, the WHO had done an assessment in recent weeks of the best ways to get supplies into Myanmar.

"We are ready to move in –– but now we have to know exactly where, what and why. It's information from the ground that's really critical right now," said Harris.

SOURCE:AFP
