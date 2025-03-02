Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country needs peace “backed by robust security guarantees.”

After bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ahead of a summit on Ukraine in London, Zelenskyy said on X on Sunday that the two leaders sought to “develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace.”

He said that “no one other than (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war.”

“Therefore, it is important to maintain unity around Ukraine and strengthen our country’s position in cooperation with our allies – the countries of Europe and the United States,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy is attending a summit on Ukraine hosted by United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday with the participation of many European leaders.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will also attend the summit on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

‘Security of Europe’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the current moment represents “a once-in-a-generation moment for the security of Europe.”

In his opening remarks at a summit on Ukraine in London, he reaffirmed the UK's support for Kiev in the ongoing war with Russia.

“We are all with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Starmer said, underscoring the importance of solidarity with Ukraine during this critical period.

The UK prime minister stressed that the outcome of the conflict is not merely a matter of moral right or wrong, but a matter of vital importance for the security of all European nations.

“Getting a good outcome for Ukraine is vital for the security of every nation here, and many others, too,” Starmer added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also stated that Europe urgently needs to rearm and member states must be given the fiscal space to carry out a surge in defence spending, after a meeting about support for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen added that Europe also needed to show the United States that it was ready to defend democracy.

"After a long time of underinvestment, it is now of utmost importance to step up the defence investment for a prolonged period of time," she told reporters after the meeting in London.

"Member states need more fiscal space to do a surge in defence spending."