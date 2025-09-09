WORLD
Israel kills six in Qatar strikes, Hamas negotiating team survives
The Palestinian resistance group said Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin were among those who escaped the strike unharmed.
Hamas says five of its members were killed in Israeli attack on Doha. / AP
September 9, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that five of its members and a Qatari security officer had been killed in an Israeli attack in Doha, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya.

Hamas said Israel had failed in what it called an attempt to assassinate the group's ceasefire negotiation team.

Earlier, Hamas political bureau member Suhail al-Hindi told Al Jazeera TV that the group's top leadership had survived the Israeli attack.

He said Hammam al-Hayya, the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, and his office director, Jihad Lubad, were killed in the attack along with several aides.

According to al-Hindi, the strike took place during a meeting of the group’s negotiating team to discuss a US proposal for a Gaza ceasefire.

He added that Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin were among those who escaped the strike unharmed.

Al-Hindi stressed that Hamas holds both Israel and the US responsible for the attack on the Qatari capital.

Israel's military claimed that it conducted a “precise strike” on senior Hamas leadership.

SOURCE:REUTERS
