A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Türkiye’s Istanbul, injuring 236 people in panic-driven incidents, none of whom suffered life-threatening wounds.

The earthquake's epicentre was in Istanbul's Silivri district, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake hit at 1249 PM local time (0949 GMT) on Wednesday and was felt strongly across Istanbul on Wednesday and neighbouring provinces, prompting residents to flee buildings in fear.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit at 1302 PM (1002 GMT), with the epicentre off the coast of Buyukcekmece in the Sea of ​​Marmara.

AFAD said all relevant institutions and response teams have been mobilised and field scans are underway to assess potential damage and ensure public safety.

The agency emphasised that teams are actively monitoring the situation and coordinating response efforts. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

In a statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities are closely monitoring the developments.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed his "full solidarity" with Türkiye following the powerful earthquake.

"May I, first of all, express to the government and the people of Türkiye my full solidarity in these difficult moments," Guterres said ahead of his press conference at UN headquarters in New York on the climate crisis.