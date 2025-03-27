BIZTECH
2 min read
Trump threatens EU, Canada with additional tariffs if they work against US
“If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both...," Trump says.
Trump threatens EU, Canada with additional tariffs if they work against US
Ogłoszenie Trumpa spotkało się z natychmiastową krytyką i wywołało obawy wśród kluczowych globalnych partnerów handlowych./ Zdjęcie: AP
March 27, 2025

US President Donald Trump has threatened the EU and Canada with “large scale” tariffs if they collaborate to economically harm the US.

“If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had!,” Trump said in a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Thursday.

Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday imposing 25 percent tariffs on imports of foreign-made cars and light trucks as he continued his global import duty push.

Trump's announcement was met with immediate backlash and raised concerns among important global trade allies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed deep regrets in response to the latest tariffs.

“I deeply regret the US decision to impose tariffs on EU automotive exports. Tariffs are taxes – bad for businesses, worse for consumers, in the US and the EU,” she said on X.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney called the move a “direct attack” on Canadian workers. “We will defend our workers. We will defend our companies. We will defend our country – and we will defend it together,” he said.

China, on the other hand, criticised Trump’s decision.

"There are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war. No country's development and prosperity has been achieved by imposing tariffs," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.

TRT Global - Trump orders 25% tariffs on foreign-built cars, light trucks

Trump said the tariffs are going to spur growth, with the White expecting to raise $100 billion in annual revenue.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us