TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish top diplomat meets Serbian president in Belgrade
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says his country values its relationship with Türkiye for regional stability during his meeting with Hakan Fidan.
Turkish top diplomat meets Serbian president in Belgrade
Serbian president welcomed Türkiye’s commitment to participate in the 2027 World Expo in Belgrade, calling it a sign of strong partnership and mutual trust between the two nations. / AA
May 19, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Monday during his visit to Belgrade, according to the Turkish foreign ministry.

After the meeting, Vucic posted on social media that he was pleased to host Fidan and emphasised the importance Serbia places on its relationship with Türkiye for regional stability.

Vucic described bilateral relations as characterised by active political dialogue and wide-ranging cooperation in areas including the economy, energy, tourism, culture and education.

He welcomed Türkiye’s commitment to participate in the 2027 World Expo in Belgrade, calling it a sign of strong partnership and mutual trust between the two nations.

“Serbia attaches special importance to its relations with Türkiye, which remains a key player in regional stability,” Vucic said.

Fidan also met Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric and several Serb political figures at the Turkish embassy in the capital.

These included Rasim Ljajic, chairperson of the Social Democratic Party; Usame Zukorlic, chairperson of the Justice and Reconciliation Party and minister for reconciliation, regional cooperation, and social stability; and Ahmedin Skrijelj, a member of the parliament representing the Party of Democratic Action of Sandzak from Novi Pazar.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us