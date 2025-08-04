Relentless monsoon rains have unleashed chaos across East Asia, displacing thousands and claiming lives in South Korea, China, and Taiwan.

In South Korea's southern regions, more than 2,500 residents were evacuated amid flash floods and landslides.

A total of 2,523 people took refuge across six major southern cities and provinces — Busan, Gwangju, South Chungcheong, South Jeolla, North Gyeongsan and South Gyeongsang — due to the rains, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

The southwestern county of Muan was the hardest hit, receiving 289.6 millimeters (11.4 inches) of rain from midnight Sunday to Monday morning.

A man in his 60s was found dead in a stream in Muan, but authorities said they were trying to determine whether the death was related to the rains.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast heavy rains nationwide, with downpours set to continue in South Gyeongsang and adjoining areas.

The rain has helped bring relief from ongoing heat waves with alerts lifted in some areas, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 29C to 34C (84.2F to 93.2F).

Deadliest deluge to hit Beijing

Meanwhile, Beijing warned residents in its mountainous suburbs to brace for another round of heavy rainfall, a week after catastrophic floods killed dozens in the deadliest deluge to hit the Chinese capital since 2012.

Up to 200mm (7.9 inches) of rain could hit parts of Beijing over a six-hour period from midday, weather forecasters warned.