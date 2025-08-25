WORLD
2 min read
Venezuela to deploy 15,000 troops to the Colombian border
The move comes after the US increased the bounty on President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuela to deploy 15,000 troops to the Colombian border
Venezuela to deploy 15,000 troops to Colombian border / AP
August 25, 2025

Venezuela's interior minister announced on Monday that 15,000 troops would be deployed to the western states of Zulia and Tachira, which border Colombia.

Diosdado Cabello said the deployment's goal is to "ensure peace" and combat criminal groups in the region. The operation will utilise aviation, drones and a "riverine deployment" to protect the border.

The move follows a recent increase in tensions, including the US doubling the reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million and the deployment of US forces to the Caribbean.

Cabello urged Colombian authorities to "do their part" by removing anyone who attempts to commit crimes in the border area.

"Anyone who has relations with criminals, with criminal gangs, should assume their responsibility, and we will assume ours," he warned.

Recommended

"If our people can be sure of anything, it's that we will make every effort in that area, and the 15,000 men will have the full support of the police forces. This is a joint effort. I assure you that right now, there are operations, and we are destroying some (criminal) camps."

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez denied US accusations that Venezuelan forces are cooperating with Colombian guerrillas to traffic cocaine. This was in response to comments made by US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Administrator Terry Cole, who claimed Venezuela was helping Colombian guerrillas supply Mexican cartels with record amounts of cocaine destined for the US.

The Venezuelan government's actions come amid heightened tensions with the US over planned American military manoeuvres in the Caribbean aimed at combating drug trafficking. The US accuses Maduro of leading the "Cartel of the Suns," a drug-trafficking organisation. Cabello and Maduro deny the existence of the cartel.

In a show of support for the US, France has also decided to increase its surveillance in the Caribbean by sending more ships to its overseas territory of Guadeloupe.

RelatedTRT Global - Venezuela rallies militia volunteers in response to US 'threat'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us