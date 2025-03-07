Syrian transitional President Ahmed Alsharaa has pledged to bring the remnants of the ousted Assad regime who attacked security personnel to a fair trial, warning them from attacking or harming civilians.

Alsharaa made a televised speech late on Friday addressing the Syrian people following deadly attacks against security personnel on Thursday by remnants of the former regime head, according to the Syrian state news agency, SANA.

He vowed to continue prosecuting the remnants, especially those who commit crimes against Syrians and those who seek to undermine security and peace.

Alsharaa stressed that the Syrian people in areas that witnessed clashes are "part of our people," and the government's duty is "to protect them from the evils of the oust regime gangs."

Syria's unwavering progress

He also vowed to continue collecting arms and to ensure that weapons remain solely in the hands of the state, affirming that "there will be no uncontrolled weapons in Syria."

"Syria is moving forward and will not take a single step backward," the Syrian president added. In the past two days, the coastal region in the northwest has experienced security tensions and armed clashes.

Militants, described as remnants of the ousted Assad regime, attacked security patrols, resulting in deaths and injury to security personnel, prompting security measures from security forces.