In a cascade of golden wrappers and fragrant spices, the city of Manisa, around 40 kilometres northeast of the coastal city of Izmir, recently hosted the 485th International Mesir Macunu Festival. Eight tonnes of healing paste was showered on visitors from 44 points.

The iconic event is a five-century-old tradition rooted in healing, Ottoman legacy, and a secret recipe of 41 spices and botanicals.

Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage , the festival traces its origins to the 16th century. Hafsa Sultan, wife of Sultan Yavuz Selim and mother of Suleiman the Magnificent, fell gravely ill while in Manisa. Her recovery was attributed to a therapeutic paste prepared by Merkez Efendi, head of the Sultan Mosque madrasa and a respected physician. In gratitude, Hafsa Sultan ordered the paste—now known as Mesir Macunu—to be distributed to the public each spring.

More than just medicine

“The Mesir scattered each year from the Sultan Mosque is more than a gesture of health—it is a symbol of our unity, our shared identity, and the generosity rooted in our cultural DNA,” Vahdettin Ozkan, Governor of Manisa, tells TRT World. “Manisa stands as a living testament to our cultural heritage, a city where history and tradition intertwine. The Mesir Paste, originally prepared by Merkez Efendi to restore the health of Hafsa Sultan, holds profound importance in our legacy.”

“What began centuries ago has endured the passage of time, and today continues to thrive with renewed spirit. Preserving and passing down this ancient legacy is one of our most vital duties. I hope the Mesir Paste, made from 41 healing herbs rooted in the fertile soil of our city, brings wellness to all. I warmly invite everyone to join us again next year in Manisa to share in this joy,” Ozkan says.

At the heart of the celebration lies the secret: a sweet yet piquant paste infused with over forty herbs and spices, including cinnamon, clove, turmeric, ginger, black cumin, cardamom, and saffron. The precise recipe remains guarded, yet the belief in its health-boosting properties has only grown with time. Once cooked in great copper cauldrons and aged overnight, the paste is wrapped by hand readied for the Sacim Toreni, or “Scattering Ceremony.”

This year, eight tonnes of Mesir paste were thrown from the domes and balconies of the Sultan Mosque and nearby rooftops to a sea of outstretched hands. Umbrellas, scarves, and shopping bags served as nets to catch the coveted parcels. Citizens and visitors, drawn by curiosity and tradition alike, filled the streets of Manisa, to catch the paste.

The vibrant ceremony held between 22 and 27 April included cultural performances, concerts, parades, and public lectures. Folkloric groups from around the world joined in celebration. Nearly 500 international guests from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus brought their own cultural traditions to share, creating a living mosaic of international friendship.

“The Manisa Mesir Macunu Festival is a remarkable tradition that dates back to the 16th century, deeply woven into the fabric of our cultural identity,” Mucahit Arinc, Manisa’s member of parliament, tells TRT World. “Originating from the healing story of Hafsa Sultan, who regained her health through this special blend of medicinal herbs, the festival continues to thrive today, filling the streets of Manisa with vibrant energy and timeless spirit.”

To walk through Manisa during the Mesir Festival is to enter a living archive—where memory, medicine, and community converge. Here, ancient recipes are not only preserved but honoured. Each herb carries a lineage; each scattering, a reminder. In a world of transient moments, the Mesir Macunu offers a steadying truth: that the richest flavours often come from the past, and the most lasting cures from collective celebration.

“It represents the best of our values: healing, hospitality, and harmony. As representatives of the people, it is our responsibility to ensure such heritage is protected and promoted. I warmly invite the world to join us in this extraordinary legacy,” says Arinc.

“Not just heritage; it is hope”

Beyond folklore and festivities, Mesir paste now enjoys formal recognition. It has received Geographical Indication status from the European Union , becoming Türkiye’s 29th certified heritage product. Its inclusion on UNESCO’s cultural list further ensures the legacy of a sultan’s healing gift lives on internationally.

The paste itself remains a matter of care and craftsmanship. Only raw, whole spices are used—eschewing artificial additives, preservatives, or glucose. Locally sourced sugar and traditional techniques preserve its texture and reputed medicinal strength.

“This is a tradition nearly 500 years old, uninterrupted,” Ufuk Tanik, President of the Manisa Mesir Promotion and Tourism Association , tells TRT World. “It’s not just about heritage—it’s about hope. Many believe the paste brings healing, protection, even blessings like marriage or children. These beliefs keep the spirit of the festival alive. To witness this tradition live—to be among the crowd under the dome, to reach out and catch a piece of history—is something unforgettable. It is a living memory, a celebration of community, and a legacy we are proud to pass forward.”

As Manisa’s streets echoed with music and celebration, and as wrappers floated down like confetti from Ottoman rooftops, what lingered most was the sense that some traditions are eternal. For the people of Manisa, Mesir Macunu is not just a paste—it’s the flavour of memory, of healing, of home.



