Washington, DC — US President Donald Trump has signalled readiness for US military involvement in Israel's escalating conflict with Iran, suggesting American forces may likely join Israeli strikes targeting "Tehran's nuclear infrastructure."

On Tuesday, a senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to TRT World that a US strike on Iran's "nuclear sites" is an option being discussed.

"It’s being considered," the official said. "But ultimately, that decision doesn’t sit with us. The White House makes that call."

Trump's online posts on Tuesday amplified the existing tension while State Department officials issued a stern travel advisory, warning citizens to avoid traveling to Israel as well as Iran.

In one Truth Social message, Trump claimed that the US now has "complete and total control of the skies over Iran."

In another, he added, "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding... Our patience is wearing thin."

He ended a third message with two words: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER."

In Washington, Tammy Bruce, State Department spokesperson, warned against any travel to the Middle East.

"Do not travel to Israel or Iran," in a tone thick with the scent of something coming. Meanwhile, the US Congress is pushing back.

Congress push back

A bipartisan group of dozens of lawmakers is attempting to block any unilateral action by the president. They’ve introduced a new War Powers Resolution aimed at requiring congressional approval before the US can enter the conflict.

Senator Tim Kaine, who is among the sponsors, said, "Americans don’t want another forever war."

Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Chris Murphy, and Rand Paul are among the top names who have spoken out against the prospect of the US joining the war against Iran.

"The Constitution is very clear," Sanders said.

"It is Congress that determines whether we go to war, not the President. Trump must not take illegal military action against Iran."

Opposition is also coming from Trump’s own political base. Key figures in the MAGA-aligned America First movement — including Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk, Steve Bannon, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene — have warned against US involvement.

"Not going into another foreign war," Greene, a vocal Trump supporter, said.

"Foreign wars/intervention/regime change put America last, kill innocent people, are making us broke, and will ultimately lead to our destruction."

A recent Economist/YouGov poll conducted June 15–17 underscores the political risks. Just 16 percent of Americans support US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.

A clear majority — 60 percent — oppose it. Even among Republicans, only 23 percent back intervention.

Far more Americans say the US should engage in negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme (56 percent).

Similar shares of Democrats (58 percent) and Republicans (61 percent) say the US should engage in negotiations.

Trump caught between two camps

Trump is caught between two camps: isolationist conservatives who helped propel him back to power, and pro-Israel hawks — including Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz — along with major donors, who are pushing for a US role in targeting Iranian nuclear sites, especially the Fordow facility.

Influential figures on the right like Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Marjorie Taylor Greene have made clear they oppose US military involvement, arguing it betrays the America First agenda.

Trump is understood to be leaning on using US military assets to strike Iranian nuclear facilities and souring on the idea of a diplomatic solution to end Tehran’s escalating conflict with Israel, CNN said, quoting top US officials.

The Pentagon, however, has so far avoided direct military action.

But US posture in the region has shifted: more missile defence systems have been deployed, naval assets repositioned in the Gulf, and intelligence sharing with Israel expanded.

Israel’s unilateral attacks, dubbed "Rising Lion," targeted Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz, and civilians, prompting Tehran to respond with ballistic missile attacks.

The regional escalation has heightened fears in Washington that a wider conflict is looming.

So far, Iran has not directly attacked US assets.

Pentagon officials have warned that if US personnel are killed, the response will be immediate.

Diplomatic efforts continue in parallel, but backchannel talks through Oman and Qatar have stalled. European appeals for restraint have so far had no effect.

For now, Trump is keeping the cards to his chest.

"He doesn’t want a forever war," said one Washington-based strategist close to the workings of the White House. "But he also doesn’t want to be the guy who lets Iran go nuclear."