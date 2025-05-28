Israel's genocidal war on Gaza began immediately after October 7, 2023 raid by Hamas on Israeli military sites and settlements that were once Arab farms and hamlets.

And by the time the documented Palestinian death toll in Gaza had climbed past 36,000 — many of them women and children — the Biden administration was still urging Israel to "do more" to avoid civilian harm while supplying it with lethal weapons and providing diplomatic shield at the UN Security Council and elsewhere.

For the Palestinian people, it has been 600 days of utter devastation — and a US policy that, despite rhetorical pivots, never fundamentally changed course.

Here is an accounting of the US role — political, military, and diplomatic — in the last 600 days of Israel's annihilation campaign in Gaza.

October 7, 2023

President Joe Biden decries the "appalling assault" by Hamas fighters and his administration pledges to ensure Israel has "what it needs to defend itself".

Within days, the Biden administration deploys warships to the Eastern Mediterranean. Weapons begin arriving in Israel at record speed — artillery shells, precision-guided bombs, parts for the Iron Dome.



Washington moves in lockstep with Tel Aviv, rejecting early UN resolutions that called for even a temporary humanitarian pause.

Instead, the then Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks of "safe zones" and humanitarian corridors — ideas that would, over time, be rendered meaningless as entire neighbourhoods in Gaza would be levelled.

October 12–16, 2023

Washington begins planning humanitarian aid routes to Gaza, stressing coordination with Israel to avoid empowering Hamas.

October 18, 2023

The US vetoes a UN Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian pause, arguing it fails to reaffirm Israel's right to self-defence.

October 19–20, 2023

Biden seeks $14.5 billion in military aid to Israel as part of a $105 billion global security package.

US warships, aircraft, and expedited arms shipments — including Iron Dome supplies — head to the region.

Josh Paul, a senior State Department official who oversaw arms transfers, becomes the first US official to publicly resign in protest of Biden administration's handling of the Gaza war. He resigns, citing his objection to the continued provision of lethal arms to Israel.

October 25, 2023

The US vetoes a resolution demanding the release of captives and calling for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

November 21–28, 2023

A seven-day truce is brokered, with the US playing a supporting role alongside Qatar and Egypt. Hamas releases around half the captives, and Israel releases 240 Palestinian detainees. Some humanitarian aid enters Gaza.

December 8, 2023

The US again vetoes a UN Security Council resolution which calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The Palestinian ambassador calls the US veto "a turning point in history".

January 26, 2024

Biden admin suspends UNRWA funding after Israeli claims of staff involvement in the October 7 raid. Critics, including Representative Mark Pocan, warn of severe consequences for Gaza, where UNRWA feeds 1.2 million daily.

February 20, 2024

The US vetoes another ceasefire resolution at the UN, instead offering a narrower "temporary ceasefire" plan tied to captive release and warning Israel against a major offensive in Rafah.

March 2024

The Biden administration directs the US military to construct a floating aid pier (JLOTS) off Gaza. Operational for only 20 days due to damage and insecurity, the pier is closed by July 17, having delivered limited supplies.

April 9, 2024

The then-US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies there is "no evidence" that Israel is committing genocide.

This comes in complete contradiction to statements by several global bodies, who accuse Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, including UN experts like Francesca Albanese, who in March 2024 cited "reasonable grounds" for genocide in a UN report, pointing to mass killings and starvation policies.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) all raise serious concerns about Israel's actions in Gaza, describing them as potential genocidal conduct.

May 31, 2024

Biden unveils an Israeli ceasefire proposal. Fighting continues. Several ranking US lawmakers, including Representative Nancy Pelosi, urge halting weapons transfers and addressing Gaza's humanitarian collapse.

July 24, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses the US Congress amid mass protests in Washington, DC, against his visit. Biden expands intelligence support for Israeli ops like the hostage rescue in Nuseirat camp as diplomatic alignment continues.

August 2024

Washington approves $3 billion in F-35 jets and an $18 billion arms deal for Israel. Total US military aid since October 2023 reaches $22 billion.

October 13, 2024

US Secretaries of State and Defense send a letter urging Israel to expand aid access within 30 days, citing international law violations.

November 11, 2024

The US vetoes UNSC resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

January 20, 2025



President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, plays a key role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in January 2025.



The agreement, struck just days before Trump's inauguration, marks the first real breakthrough in a war that displaced millions. The ceasefire, though fragile, is seen as a pivotal moment.

February 4, 2025



President Trump unveils a plan to reshape Gaza, which he describes as turning it into a "Riviera of the Middle East." The proposal calls for exodus of around two million Palestinians into Egypt and Jordan, while redeveloping Gaza itself.

Facing a fierce backlash, Trump appears to retreat, stating in March during a White House press meeting that "nobody is expelling Palestinians from Gaza."

April 30, 2025

At the International Court of Justice, the US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA, citing security concerns. Washington pushes for replacement agencies despite UNRWA's central role in providing aid.

May 4–11, 2025

The US helps establish the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a private entity that bypasses UN agencies to deliver aid. US private contractors manage the effort, which initially targets 60 percent of Gaza's population.

May 24, 2025

US contractors arrive in Gaza. Aid begins under the GHF, despite widespread condemnation from UN agencies and humanitarian groups who call it a "weaponisation" of aid that facilitates forced displacement.

May 27, 2025

Thousands of Palestinians crowd a GHF distribution site in Rafah.

A little over 8,000 food boxes are handed out. Aid groups warn that the US-backed plan delivers far too little and undermines neutral humanitarian access.

May 28, 2025

Today, on day 600, the genocide continues despite Trump's campaign promise to end wars in Middle East. Palestinians have documented approximately 65,000 deaths so far, including thousands feared buried in the rubble.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Washington's public tone has grown more cautious in recent weeks. Top US officials speak of restraint, warn of red lines, and express serious concern.



However, material support — and arms supplies — have not stopped either.