I’ve lived through many wars in Gaza, from my childhood until today. In the past, war was like an unwelcome guest that came and went, leaving behind many scars.

Time healed some of these scars, while others remained painful and indelible. During each war, I lived in the shadow of fear and shock: fear in itself, fear for my parents and siblings, and fear for close relatives and friends.

But the situation changed radically in 2017 when I became a father for the first time. Fear no longer sat quietly inside me; it became all-consuming. Today, as a father of three, I carry that fear multiplied, because my children see me as a protector, convinced I can shield them from terrors they’re only beginning to understand.

In these moments, it’s my duty to answer the big questions they ask me. They are becoming conscious of complex issues caused by war: questions of life and death, of danger and safety, of staying and leaving, of memory and forgetting.

They find themselves suddenly surrounded by terrifying sounds and images, trapped in a corner with no way out, powerless to stop what is happening.

Fatherhood in philosophy and war

Centuries ago, the blind Syrian poet and philosopher Abu al-Alaa’ al-Ma’arri (973–1057) wrestled with a moral dilemma that feels unbearably close to me now: should we bring children into a world of cruelty and violence?



Al-Ma’arri lost his sight as a child and spent most of his life in seclusion in his hometown of al-Ma’arra. A radical thinker, both admired and controversial, he rejected many conventions of his time, questioning religion, tradition, and even the very act of procreation. On his tombstone, he asked for these words to be inscribed: “This is my father’s crime against me, and I will not commit it against anyone.”

For him, having children was not a gift but a cruelty, an unnecessary sentencing of new souls to a life of suffering.

He argued that true mercy lay in refusing to bring more lives into a world drowning in ugliness and savagery. At first glance, his words feel bleak, even selfish. Yet there is also a stark moral clarity in them, an intuition about a world hurtling further toward destruction.

Al-Ma’arri’s vision stood in total opposition to the traditional idea of fatherhood: the father as a shield, protector, and guardian, a source of safety and belonging.

For years, I held his words in my mind with a strange mix of respect and dread.

As someone who loves children, I was, and still am, enamored of the idea of family. Yet I think not having a family in such a brutal place could be the more merciful decision.

Nevertheless, perhaps because of this same instinct, I found myself swept away towards forming a family and having children. This has been a joyful experience - but a costly one, too.

And so, after a few years of marriage, I found myself a father of three. To the extent possible, I strove to be a father embodying all the roles people associate with fatherhood. This seemed both possible and useful until the war, when all the concepts I associated with fatherhood were shattered.



The war has redefined fatherhood for me and my children, totally uprooting its traditional duties and leaving us with a new, strange, and bitter meaning of the role.

Experiencing fatherhood in time of war

A month after the war broke out, we faced the most violent wave of bombing yet near our home in Hamad City, Khan Younis. That night was the first cruel test of fatherhood in my children’s eyes.



The bombing began suddenly after midnight, when dozens of successive explosions illuminated the city with a reddish-yellow glow. The sound shook the walls of the apartment and spread fear in our hearts. We sheltered in the narrow hallway in our home, totally gripped by terror.

My eldest son, eight-year-old Baraa, was shaking, with quivering sides and bluish lips. He held on to me as his body grew colder and colder. This was not just transient fear, but the complete shutdown of a young child who had only ever known the reassurance of our home and my voice.

Yet I wasn’t able to calm him, or even to overcome my own fear for him. I tried to convince him we were safe, and that the bombs weren’t as close as they seemed. But how could he believe me when the walls shook, when the acrid smell of explosives filled the air, when he could see the light of the blasts reflected in the fear in my eyes, and felt me shaking just like him?

I felt like someone trying to convince fire that water won’t extinguish it. Yet I was worried he’d die of sheer terror. So I told him: “In a few hours, the sun will rise, and as soon as it does, we’ll leave the apartment and go somewhere safer.” Baraa started begging for the sun to rise faster.

At dawn, Baraa reminded me that we needed to leave the apartment and that he wanted to go anywhere else.

As he was urging the sun to hurry up and rise, I told myself that I was wrong, reckless, and selfish to have children here, in this part of the world that has been condemned to death.

And how helpless I must seem now: unable to convince him I’m a father who can protect him from death, unable to explain the complicated realities that he has to experience at such a young age. What a sin, an unforgivable sin.

That night left its first deep crack in his image of me as a protector. And it shattered my own sense of what it meant to be a father.

To mend that broken image, even slightly, I decided we must flee before the bombs got closer, before my children endured another terrifying night such as this one. I made this decision not because I believed I could keep them safe, but because I needed to atone for the unbearable guilt of bringing them into this suffering.

I couldn’t guarantee this decision would succeed. But it was my way of fleeing from the guilt I felt when I looked into my children’s eyes, and the fear that ate at them, when they realised how helpless I was to do anything to protect them.

Thus began an early series of displacements, in which we fled from the fear the children would experience, to places I thought would be safer.

Bread over books

The first real wave of hunger in Gaza began in November 2023. Flour disappeared from the markets, bakeries closed their doors, and food was looted from the UNRWA storehouses, which held tons of bags of flour.