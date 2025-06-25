POLITICS
2 min read
Armenia says foiled 'sinister' coup plot by senior cleric
Armenian authorities said in a probe that a church-backed movement planned "terrorist" acts and the unlawful seizure of power.
Armenia says foiled 'sinister' coup plot by senior cleric
Earlier this month, Pashinyan urged believers to oust Church head Garegin II. / AFP
June 25, 2025

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says security forces have foiled a coup plot involving a senior cleric, who is part of Armenia's Apostolic Church, and was trying to use the pretext of regional issues to mount pressure on the government.

Pashinyan has been at loggerheads with senior clerics since 2020 following Armenia's military confrontation with Azerbaijan over the Karabakh region.

"Law enforcement officers have foiled a large-scale and sinister plan by the 'criminal-oligarchic clergy' to destabilise the situation in the Republic of Armenia and seize power," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He shared a statement by Armenia's investigative committee, which said that Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan had "since November 2024 set himself the goal of changing power by means not permitted by the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia."

Reports say Galstanyan has been detained.

Galstanyan, the leader of the opposition Sacred Struggle movement, last year used the regional issues with Azerbaijan to instigate protests, which ultimately failed to topple the prime minister.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye–Armenia rapprochement advances, but peace hinges on Baku

Investigation underway

The investigative committee said that Galstanyan "with the prior consent of several members of the movement, acquired the necessary means and tools to carry out terrorist acts and seize power."

"Searches are currently underway at the homes of Archbishop Bagrat and around 30 of his associates," it added.

Earlier this month, Pashinyan launched an unprecedented challenge to Garegin II, the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, urging believers to remove him from office.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Iran reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Global illicit drug market booms: UN
From shortage to surplus: India pours record rice crop into ethanol
What is a climate visa and why are Tuvalu residents desperate to get it
Nepal startup deploys drones to remove trash from Mount Everest
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China hosts Russian and Iranian defence ministers amid rising global tensions
Israeli military, illegal Zionist settlers kill four Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Trump open to Iran talks post-truce, claims US strikes set back Tehran's nuclear plans by 'decade'
JD Vance meme: Why a Norwegian tourist says the US sent him packing
Over 200 illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection
Zelenskyy seeks to buy US air defence systems in NATO talks with Trump
Kenya protests turn deadly with at least 16 killed, 400 injured
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us